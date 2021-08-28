Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 256 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

