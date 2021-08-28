Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,716,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,389,000 after purchasing an additional 298,561 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,187,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

MRK traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,010,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

