Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 6,120 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,129,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,328,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.15. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

