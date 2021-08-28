Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 18.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 target price on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLN. UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 price target on Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price target on Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.20 price target on Clariant in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Clariant has a 12-month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12-month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

