Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,760 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $134,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $16,425,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $10,043,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLH traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,496. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.44.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

