Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. 723,547 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.