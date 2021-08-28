Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.