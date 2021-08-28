Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLQD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 369.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 116,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,808. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

