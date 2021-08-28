Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,151,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,870 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13.

