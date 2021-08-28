ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the July 29th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,649,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLIS opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13. ClickStream has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

About ClickStream

ClickStream Corporation focuses on the development and implementation of play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. Its platform, WinQuik is designed to enable its users to have fun, interact, and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke, and Jordan Andino on sports, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space, food, and others.

