ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the July 29th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,649,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CLIS opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13. ClickStream has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.60.
About ClickStream
