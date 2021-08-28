Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 54,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,048. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

