Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 134 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 201,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.20 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

