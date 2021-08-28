Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 327,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,036,000 after acquiring an additional 156,288 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.1% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $1,660,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 163.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $195.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.21. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

