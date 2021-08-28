Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $201.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

