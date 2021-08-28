Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Takes Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 430,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.23 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

