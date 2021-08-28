Colliers Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Electromed in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Barclays PLC increased its position in Electromed by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Electromed in the second quarter valued at $171,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

