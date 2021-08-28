Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

