Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $135.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

