Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,366 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

DLB stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.