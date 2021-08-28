Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.67

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.67 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 62.80 ($0.82). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 122,410 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. The stock has a market cap of £330.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

