Comparing Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clear Secure and BOX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BOX $770.77 million 5.46 -$43.43 million ($0.26) -99.42

Clear Secure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure N/A N/A N/A BOX -4.11% -26.17% -2.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clear Secure and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 BOX 1 1 5 0 2.57

Clear Secure currently has a consensus target price of $48.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. BOX has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.87%. Given Clear Secure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than BOX.

Summary

BOX beats Clear Secure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking; and robust, secure, and scalable back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable and fast experiences through entry lanes in airport security checkpoints across the nation, as well as a broader network; CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device; and CLEAR Pass for CBP Mobile Passport Control, a mobile app that enables digital submission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection forms and U.S. entry through the mobile passport control lane. Clear Secure, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2021, the company had over 105,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages; and 77.7 million registered users. Box, Inc. serves healthcare, government, life sciences, and financial services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

