Comparing Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) & Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baxter International 0 6 6 0 2.50

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.87%. Baxter International has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Baxter International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Baxter International 9.18% 19.07% 8.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Baxter International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.17 $1.10 billion $3.09 23.94

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Summary

Baxter International beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

