Comparing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -114.44% -1,833.44% -13.21% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 10.22 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -10.70 Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Pop Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $87.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Pop Culture Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment offers sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors through a combination of international, national, and local opportunities that allow businesses to reach customers through concerts, venue, festivals and ticketing assets, including advertising on websites. The Ticketing segment includes selling of tickets for events on behalf of clients and retains a fee, or service charge for these services. The company was founded on August 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

