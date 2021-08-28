Comparing Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Netlist has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Netlist and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 NVIDIA 1 2 29 1 2.91

Netlist currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.74%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $210.30, suggesting a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and NVIDIA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $47.23 million 29.88 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -156.50 NVIDIA $16.68 billion 33.83 $4.33 billion $2.06 109.88

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 19.67% 202.56% 47.20% NVIDIA 32.33% 40.88% 23.58%

Summary

NVIDIA beats Netlist on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

