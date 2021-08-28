Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,507.69

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,507.69 ($19.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,496 ($19.55). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,499.50 ($19.59), with a volume of 2,859,725 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

The stock has a market cap of £26.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,506.29.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

