Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

