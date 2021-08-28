Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $71.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $279.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $281.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $298.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $304.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPSI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $391,802. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 135,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $528.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.