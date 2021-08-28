Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 6.3%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.24. 13,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,301,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $81,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $70,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

