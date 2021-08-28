Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,426 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

