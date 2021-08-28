Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 266 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.53% of Boot Barn worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

