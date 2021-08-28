Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $113,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after buying an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,465. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

