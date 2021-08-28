Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $124.43 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,199 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $124,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $103,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

NYSE FND traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 616,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

