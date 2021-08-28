Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

