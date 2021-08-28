Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $222.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $222.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

