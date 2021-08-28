Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 164,960 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 571,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $97,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $2,982,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $782,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

