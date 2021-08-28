Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 615 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $68,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,423,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,705,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $124,897,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $219,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

VRTX traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,147. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

