Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 6,639 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $159,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.69. 206,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,706. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $396.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

