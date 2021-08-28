Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $9.91 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after buying an additional 99,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,829 shares of company stock worth $3,218,940 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NYSE SKY opened at $65.38 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

