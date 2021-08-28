Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

URI opened at $355.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.09. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

