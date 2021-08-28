Connect Coin (XCON) Achieves Market Cap of $13,404.95

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Connect Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Connect Coin has a market cap of $13,404.95 and $99.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00133211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00151853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.45 or 0.99503762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.97 or 0.00999732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.74 or 0.06446199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

