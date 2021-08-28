Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.58. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

