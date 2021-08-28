Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the July 29th total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.7 days.

Shares of CNRFF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.