Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the July 29th total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.7 days.
Shares of CNRFF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
