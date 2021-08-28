Contrasting Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.84 $1.39 billion $2.60 19.98

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sentage and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $54.27, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Sentage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Sentage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

