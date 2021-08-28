Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.46% of Copart worth $142,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $46,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.44. 623,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.10. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.