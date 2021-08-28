CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $840.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

