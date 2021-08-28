Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the July 29th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.27. 486,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $38,251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $7,684,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 547,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 116,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 254,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

