Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

