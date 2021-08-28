Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $572,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTX stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,714. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

