Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CLDB opened at $27.15 on Friday. Cortland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cortland Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Cortland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.