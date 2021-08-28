Costain Group’s (COST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

Costain Group stock opened at GBX 59.90 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

